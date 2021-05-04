Academic Pension Plan Vows Net-Zero Emissions By 2050

Law360, London (May 4, 2021, 3:43 PM BST) -- Britain's largest pension scheme pledged on Tuesday to step away from climate-polluting investments over the next three decades, a move that the government hopes will set an example to other funds. The Universities Superannuation Scheme, or USS, said it would seek to achieve a carbon neutral investment portfolio by 2050, referring to striking a balance between climate-friendly investments and those which harm the environment. The plan, for academics employed at Britain's universities, is the largest pension scheme in the country, with £67.6 billion ($94 billion) in assets under management. "As a trustee, we must act in the best financial interests of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS