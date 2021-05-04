Older Workers' Pension Savings Crunched By Pandemic

Law360, London (May 4, 2021, 5:39 PM BST) -- More than 1.7 million employees aged over 50 are estimated to have reduced their pension contributions because their finances have come under pressure during the pandemic, a leading insurer said on Tuesday. A study commissioned by Legal & General Group PLC's retail retirement business found that workers in the 50-plus age bracket have reduced their pension savings by £142 ($197) per month on average because of the financial effects of the crisis. L&G believes that those in their 50s who have not been saving because of coronavirus could be almost £50,000 worse off at 67. This figure rises to £65,000 if the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS