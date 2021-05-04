Pension Plans Told To Push Advice Sessions For Members

Law360, London (May 4, 2021, 4:30 PM BST) -- Britain's financial watchdog said on Tuesday that it wants pension schemes to give their members a stronger "nudge" toward official guidance, amid concerns that people are accessing their savings without getting proper advice. The Financial Conduct Authority has floated plans that would require schemes to book members in for appointments with Pension Wise, the government body which gives guidance about defined contribution pension options. The proposals come amid mounting concern over the low uptake of the service, which is operated by the Money and Pensions Service. According to figures from the service, just 1.2% of individuals in London with defined contribution...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS