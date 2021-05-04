Ex-US Atty Joins K&L Gates' Investigations Practice In NC

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A veteran federal prosecutor who most recently served as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina is returning to private practice as a partner in K&L Gates' investigations, enforcement and white collar practice, the firm said Tuesday. The announcement comes nearly three months after Robert J. "Bobby" Higdon Jr. announced his resignation as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the eastern half of North Carolina. Higdon had served in the role since 2017, following his appointment by former President Donald Trump. He resigned in February as part of the customary transition of U.S. attorneys under a new...

