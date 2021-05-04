Fed. Circ. Mulls Bid To Undo Apple PTAB Wins Over Prior Art

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel wrestled Tuesday with whether to send a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision in Apple's favor that invalidated a Qualcomm circuit patent back to the board so it can take a fresh look at what constitutes prior art in light of new agency guidance. The panel was weighing Qualcomm's appeal of the PTAB's decisions from January 2020. Qualcomm contends the board's rulings unlawfully relied on a description of the technology in the background section of the patent being challenged; it says only prior art patents and printed publications can be used to invalidate a patent. Apple argues...

