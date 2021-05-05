Compliance Co. Fyllo Hires Curaleaf Atty As CLO

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 12:08 PM EDT) -- Compliance cloud platform Fyllo has hired as its new chief legal officer a former Vedder Price attorney who most recently held an executive-level business development role at cannabis giant Curaleaf. Travis Moyer, whom Fyllo described as a "veteran cannabis executive," joins the company as it aims to "aggressively scale across the cannabis sector," Fyllo chief executive Chad Bronstein said in a Tuesday statement. In an email to Law360, Moyer, a lifelong Chicago resident, said he'd remain in the Windy City and would be based in Fyllo's headquarters there. Moyer said he used Fyllo's products in a previous role, noting that "as...

