YogaWorks Gets OK For Plan To Pay Unsecured Creditors

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved a Chapter 11 plan for yoga instruction company YogaWorks that includes $340,000 for unsecured creditors thanks to good results from the company's asset auction in December. At a brief virtual hearing Tuesday, counsel for YogaWorks told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens that the holders of more than 90% of the $5.4 million in unsecured debt in the case had voted for the plan. "We're very happy to have a distribution to creditors in this case," YogaWorks counsel Melissa Davis Lowe said. YogaWorks hit Chapter 11 in October after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered all of its...

