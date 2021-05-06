Holland & Knight Adds Former NBCUniversal Privacy Chief

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- BigLaw firm Holland & Knight announced on Tuesday the hiring of NBCUniversal's former chief privacy officer to boost its data strategy, security and privacy practice. Hilary Lane joins the firm in Tampa as a partner after a year working in the data privacy and security practice at Milwaukee-based Quarles & Brady LLP. She previously spent 14 years as an attorney at NBCUniversal, and before that spent 16 years as a litigator and counsel at international law firm Clifford Chance. "I'm very excited to be a part of Holland & Knight's exceptional privacy team and put my experience to work for the...

