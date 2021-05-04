Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. OKs Mixed Finding On Micron PTAB Challenge

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday turned down arguments from Micron Technology to reverse a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that kept some claims alive in one of North Star Innovations' circuitry patents, finding that an older Japanese patent Micron asserted still failed to invalidate them.

Two months after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge panel found that the patent board had it right back in 2019 when it kept two claims alive in a patent owned by Florida-based North Star Innovations Inc., which had asserted it against Micron Technology Inc. in Delaware federal court. The panel also rejected a separate appeal...

