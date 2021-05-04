Tai Sees North American Trade Deal As Base For New Policies

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai touted the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement's strengthened labor and environmental rules on Tuesday, but said that the deal should serve as a starting point for future accords to address shortfalls. Before becoming President Joe Biden's top trade official, Tai was instrumental in strengthening the USMCA's labor and environmental chapters to secure unprecedented support for the agreement, which eventually sailed through Congress. Addressing the Washington Conference of the Americas, Tai outlined her plans for the next phase of U.S. trade policy. She explicitly stated that the USMCA "did not go far enough" on environmental issues, framing the deal as a building...

