W.Va. Consumer Law Changes Offer Help For Finance Cos.

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- On March 29, in a development that provides some measure of relief to businesses operating in West Virginia, particularly within the financial services industry, Gov. Jim Justice signed into law amendments to the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act, or WVCCPA. These amendments come as part of a legislative trend in West Virginia since 2015 to provide more certainty and greater defensive rights to businesses, in light of a statute that was previously one of the most impactful state consumer protection statutes nationwide. In short, the newest amendments appear to provide clarity on certain attorney fees provisions in the WVCCPA,...

