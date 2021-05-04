8th Circ. Upholds Alarm Co.'s Defeat Of FMLA Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday backed an alarm monitoring company's win in a suit from an office assistant who said firing her over absences violated the Family and Medical Leave Act, agreeing with the company that regular attendance was an "essential" part of her job. A unanimous three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment victory for Cooperative Response Center Inc., ruling that FMLA and Americans with Disabilities Act claims from Tori Evans — who had reactive arthritis — didn't fly because she was needed at the office and she missed more work than the company or her doctor had OK'd. "Evans cannot...

