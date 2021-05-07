From Ecuador To SDNY, Donziger's Path To A Criminal Trial

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT) -- When Chevron foe Steven Donziger goes on trial for criminal contempt starting Monday, it will mark a milestone in a bitter feud that has been raging for nearly three decades since the now-disbarred human rights lawyer helped indigenous Ecuadorians sue the oil giant over pollution in the Amazon rainforest. Human rights advocates see Donziger's case as a test of whether public-interest lawyers can do their work without fear of reprisal. But some corporate lawyers believe the case actually shows a concerted effort to extort an ultrawealthy company defendant via the legal system. To University of Maryland environmental law professor Robert Percival,...

