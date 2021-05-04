Meat Delivery Service Settles EEOC's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The JBS USA subsidiary Wild Fork Foods has settled a suit from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging it subjected a Hispanic employee to hostile treatment and forced her out after less than six months, the agency announced Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami signed off on a consent decree ordering the frozen meat delivery service Wild Fork to pay Belen Estacio $130,000 to settle the Title VII suit the EEOC brought on her behalf last month. "We commend Wild Fork Foods for working collaboratively with EEOC to resolve this lawsuit," EEOC attorney Robert Weisberg said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS