Courts Take Shortcut To Ax Patents Under Alice, Justices Told

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to take up an appeal of Citigroup's patent win over electronic payment technology, with the petition faulting courts for often taking a shortcut to whittle down patent claims to a "suitably simple idea" and then invalidate them under Alice. In an April 26 certiorari petition docketed on April 30, the justices were asked to review the Federal Circuit's November decision striking down five Fast 101 Pty Ltd. patents on tying discounts to prompt invoice payments. The appeals court had found that one patent claim — "representative of all 234 asserted claims" — was invalid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS