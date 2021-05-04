Electric Car Co. Loses Privilege Over Docs On Atty's Firing

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Monday that Faraday Future waived attorney-client privilege on documents surrounding its employment agreement with a former Mayer Brown LLP partner accusing the electric car startup of tricking him into accepting an in-house job, as well as documents connected to his termination. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jean P. Rosenbluth ruled that the arguments made by Faraday & Future Inc. resulted in it waiving attorney-client privilege on certain communications it had with its outside counsel, Sidley Austin LLP, including when it contended that the firm reviewed its employment agreement with plaintiff Hong Liu to determine if it violated an agreement...

