Locke Lord Offers Extra COVID-19 Bonus To Associates

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP leadership told associates on Monday that they may qualify for a one-time special bonus for work done during the pandemic. In a memorandum, firm chair David F. Taylor outlined that associates "annualizing at 1950 billable hours," based on work they did between Nov. 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021, will receive a so-called "COVID bonus" on May 28. The memo, obtained by Law360 Pulse on Tuesday, also noted that Locke Lord "is significantly increasing" its budget for year-end discretionary bonuses by 33%. These bonuses will be evaluated and disbursed separately from the COVID-19 ones. "We appreciate all that...

