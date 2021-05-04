Judge Trims Ex-Howard & Howard Intern's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday found that a former Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC summer associate hadn't alleged conduct severe or pervasive enough to sustain her sexual harassment claim as part of a broader gender discrimination suit against the Chicago firm. Jennie Christensen sued the firm in August, asserting it violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and that she faced a hostile work environment. But while the alleged conduct she describes in her complaint raises eyebrows, the allegations are insufficient for her harassment claim, U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland said. "The conduct as alleged is unprofessional and inappropriate, to say...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS