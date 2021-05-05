Firm Wants To Arbitrate Fired Atty's Bias Claims

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A Maine-based law firm facing claims that it discriminated against and ultimately fired an attorney because he wanted to spend time with his newborn children has urged a Massachusetts federal court to toss the case and compel arbitration, asserting that the lawyer signed off on the process when he was hired. Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios Chtd. LLP told the District of Massachusetts on Tuesday that because Bryan O'Brien agreed to refer any dispute with his employer to mediation and arbitration, he did not adhere to the terms of his employment contract by suing the firm in federal court. Preti Flaherty...

