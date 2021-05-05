Williams Mullen Adds Fiduciary Services Partner In Virginia

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Williams Mullen added a Virginia-based attorney with more than two decades of experience working with financial institutions and individuals on various aspects of trust and estate planning as a partner in its private client and fiduciary services practice, the firm announced. Tammy Calabrese joined Williams Mullen on Monday after having spent most of her career at McGuireWoods LLP. Calabrese, who will split time between the firm's Tysons Corner and Richmond offices, told Law360 on Wednesday that she chose to join after a conversation with Richmond managing partner Farhad Aghdami, in which they acknowledged the increased flexibility that's arisen as a result...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS