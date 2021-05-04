Justices Press DOJ Over 180 In Crack Case

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's 180-degree turn in a case about crack sentencing disparities appears to have caught several U.S. Supreme Court justices off guard, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett pressing a government attorney during oral arguments Tuesday to explain the Department of Justice's process for changing positions. In the case Terry v. U.S. before the Supreme Court, the Biden administration abandoned the Trump administration's argument that certain people serving time in prison for low-level crack offenses are ineligible for reduced sentences under the First Step Act of 2018. The government is now supporting the appeal of petitioner...

