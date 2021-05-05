V&E Elects New Firm Leaders For 2022

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP has elected a new executive committee that will take command in January, appointing the firm's current co-head of its corporate department as its next chair, the firm has announced. Keith Fullenweider will be joined by three vice chairs: Jim Fox, Michael Holmes and Hilary Preston, according to the firm's announcement on Monday. They will replace Mark Kelly and Scott Wulfe, who have served as V&E's respective chairman and managing partner for nearly 10 years, according to the firm's announcement. During the time that Kelly and Wulfe helmed V&E, the firm invested in areas such as private equity,...

