Auditing Watchdog Fines Actuary Over Conflicts Of Interest

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 1:53 PM BST) -- Britain's audit watchdog has slapped an actuary with a severe reprimand and a £65,000 ($90,000) fine for jeopardizing an employee pension scheme in order to maximize profits for the related company, the agency announced Wednesday. The Financial Reporting Council said it has fined Richard Jones an initial £100,000 — which was discounted to £65,000 in the settlement negotiations — for engaging in potential conflicts of interest by giving actuarial advice to a company and to the firm's pension scheme trustees at the same time. Jones gave advice to Coats Group PLC, an investment holding company known formerly as Guinness Peat Group, while also...

