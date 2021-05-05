UK Gov't Urged To Scrap Pensions Enrollment Threshold

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 2:28 PM BST) -- Britain's lowest paid workers are missing out on £76 million ($106 million) in employer contributions to their retirement savings, a pension company said on Wednesday, as it urged the government to scrap thresholds on the automatic enrollment of staff in company schemes. Scottish Widows Ltd. said nearly half of people with low-paying jobs were not signed up to staff pension schemes because their salaries from each position were individually below an automatic enrollment threshold of £10,000. The pensions giant called on the government to abolish the thresholds, meaning a far wider group of people would automatically join company savings plans, regardless...

