Pension Body Eyes Easing Retirement Plans Transfer Process

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 4:53 PM BST) -- A pensions sector nonprofit organization has formed a working group that seeks to streamline the transfer process of retirement plans between defined contribution schemes in Britain and abroad, covering trust and contract based schemes. The Pensions Administration Standards Association highlighted the need for transfers to be fast and risk-appropriate as it announced on Tuesday the creation of the working group. The area of moving trust-based DC pensions is an important and growing aspect of the industry body's remit, according to its chair Kim Gubler. "Transfers between trust-based DC schemes is a key, and growing, part of [the association's] remit, so it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS