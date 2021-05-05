Dechert Gets Trials Merged Over UAE Torture Claims

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 3:51 PM BST) -- Dechert LLP will face allegations of human rights abuses at a single trial after a London judge merged separate lawsuits on Wednesday over the law firm's handling of a fraud investigation in the United Arab Emirates. Dechert faces allegations of human rights abuses over the law firm's handling of a fraud investigation in the United Arab Emirates. (iStock.) The ruling means that the law firm and former partner Neil Gerrard will defend mistreatment accusations from two men imprisoned in Ras Al Khaimah in October 2022. High Court Judge Edward Murray combined separate proceedings brought by Jihad Quzmar and Karam Al Sadeq...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS