Germany Bans Islamic Group Accused Of Financing Terrorism

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 2:37 PM BST) -- Germany has banned Islamic organization Ansaar International and its affiliates, which Berlin says have been financing terrorism under the guise of humanitarian aid, the country's ministry of interior said on Wednesday. The ministry said that a ban against Ansaar International e.V., which calls itself an aid organization, and 10 affiliates came into effect in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The organizations are accused of financing terrorism while pretending to collect money for good causes. The ministry said it also seized €150,000 ($180,000) in cash from the organizations in raids mounted across the country by 1,000 police officials. "Ansaar International e.V....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS