OECD Tax Package Coming By October, Saint-Amans Says

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 11:58 AM EDT) -- A deal on both reallocation of taxing rights among countries and a global minimum tax will be in place by October, Pascal Saint-Amans, the OECD tax chief who is leading talks on the changes, said Wednesday. Saint-Amans, director of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Center for Tax Policy and Administration, said countries have made progress on tax cooperation over many years, moving from closing loopholes to speaking seriously about setting a minimum rate. The deal coming in October will be an outgrowth of that progress, he suggested. His remarks came during an online conference organized by the Oxford University...

