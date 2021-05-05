Baker Donelson Loses Bid To Shake Timber Scam Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson, along with a firm partner and a Baker lobbyist, suffered another setback Wednesday in a federal case in Mississippi accusing them of aiding — and profiting from — a $100 million timber scam. In a bluntly worded order, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton W. Reeves said a court-appointed receiver had properly alleged that the firm, along with Jackson, Mississippi, partner Jon Seawright and public policy adviser Brent Alexander, was "deeply intertwined" with a massive Ponzi scheme headed by Arthur Lamar Adams. Adams, a longtime Baker client with connections to the timber industry, was sentenced in 2018 to 19.5 years...

