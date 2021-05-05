Liberty Steel Group Announces Restructuring Committee

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- British steel maker Liberty Steel Group on Wednesday announced it has appointed a committee to restructure and refinance the company in the wake of the March collapse of its principal lender, financial group Greensill Capital. The company said the "restructuring and transformation committee," newly appointed chief restructuring officer and newly hired restructuring advisers will "accelerate" its restructuring and refinancing. "The RTC will be given full autonomy to restructure Liberty's operations to focus on core profitable units, and either fix or sell underperforming units," the company said in the announcement. London-based Liberty, which according to the announcement operates more than 200 manufacturing...

