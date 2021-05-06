Warner Norcross Names Partner Duo As Employment Heads

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Michigan law firm Warner Norcross & Judd LLP has named a pair of Grand Rapids-based partners as the new co-chairs of its labor and employment practice group, the firm announced on Wednesday. Amanda M. Fielder and Jonathan P. Kok were appointed joint leaders of the firm's more than 20 labor and employment attorneys, heading up a group that represents a variety of privately and publicly traded companies with compliance matters. A graduate of Michigan State University College of Law who also serves as co-chair of Warner's employment litigation practice group, Fielder's practice involves working with employers to defend themselves against a...

