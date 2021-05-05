Fla. Pot Legalization, Taxation Fail In Legislature

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Several Florida bills meant to legalize and tax recreational cannabis died in committee, killing legalization hopes in that state this year even as cannabis proposals in other states have made big strides. A slew of different cannabis-related bills that would have either legalized or taxed recreational cannabis for adults died in various committees on Friday, the last day of the legislative session. The bills died without getting hearings on the full floors of the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives. No regular legislative session is scheduled again until next year. In the Senate, two bills related to recreational cannabis were introduced...

