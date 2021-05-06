Tax Consulting Firm Alliantgroup Adds Former IRS Leader

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Tax and management consulting firm Alliantgroup has appointed a former commissioner of the IRS' Small Business and Self-Employed Division as its new national director of compliance. The former commissioner, Eric Hylton, brings more than three decades of experience at the Internal Revenue Service to help clients become tax-compliant and serve as an ambassador for small and medium-size U.S. businesses, Alliantgroup said in a release Wednesday. Hylton began his new role Monday. "Eric has a vast amount of experience dealing with some of the most significant investigations of financial crimes involving money laundering, bribery, terrorist financing and cybercrimes," said Dean Zerbe, the firm's...

