Leadership Named For FTC's New Rulemaking Group

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Acting Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter on Wednesday named a chief to head up her new centralized rulemaking group, which could portend an expansive approach to FTC antitrust enforcement. Austin King, formerly on Slaughter's staff as an attorney-adviser for consumer protection, will be the associate general counsel for rulemaking, according to the FTC announcement, taking the reins of the new rulemaking group established in late March to centralize and "strengthen" both the commission's traditional consumer protection rules and its essentially unused power to regulate "unfair methods of competition." "Protecting America's consumers from unfair and deceptive practices is more challenging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS