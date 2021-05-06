Calfee Halter Adds Ind.-Based Energy And Utilities Partner

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Calfee Halter & Griswold LLP said it has hired an Indiana-based attorney with years of energy policy experience as a partner in its energy and utilities practice group. James C. Holsclaw joined Calfee Halter at the start of March after having spent the past 11 years running his own firm, The Holsclaw Group LLC, where he specialized in energy policy, regulatory compliance, corporate strategy and privately held business matters. "Jim brings years of electric transmission and markets experience, which perfectly complements our state and federal regulatory work," energy Co-Chair Phillip A. Casey said in a statement. "The depth of experience and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS