Pa. Chief Justice Encourages Pro Bono Work Amid Pandemic

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The new chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court sent a letter to all 75,000 practicing attorneys in the state Wednesday encouraging them to offer more pro bono services and support to legal aid programs pressed by the pandemic. Chief Justice Max Baer, who took over for Chief Justice Thomas Saylor in April as the latter approaches his mandatory retirement age, said he was continuing Justice Saylor's tradition of thanking attorneys for the financial support that their annual registration fees gave legal aid programs, and encouraged them to give more time and treasure amid increased demand brought on by COVID-19....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS