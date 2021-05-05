Fed Eyes Account Access Rubric As 'Novel Institutions' Knock

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve Board unveiled a proposal Wednesday to adopt formal guidelines for giving access to the business-critical accounts and services it provides to banks, citing a rise in demand from "novel institutions" that have emerged in the banking industry. In a rulemaking proposal, the Fed outlined a six-part, "risk-focused" rubric that would be used for vetting applications for its so-called master accounts, a kind of bank account for banks that functions as a gateway to key interbank payments and settlement services that handle trillions of dollars daily. Although applicants could be legally eligible for a master account and still get...

