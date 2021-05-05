Harvey Weinstein Accuses Jose Baez Of Legal Fee Fraud

Law360, New York (May 5, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday accused prominent criminal defense attorney Jose Baez of refusing to refund him $1 million in legal fees after backing out of his case in 2019, according to a suit filed in New York state court. Weinstein tapped Baez to represent him in January 2019 as he stared down a high-profile trial in New York. But Baez, known best for leading Casey Anthony's murder trial acquittal, stepped away from the case in July of that year. According to Tuesday's complaint, Weinstein paid Baez $1 million, part of their agreement for Baez and co-counsel Ronald S. Sullivan to represent...

