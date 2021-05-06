Crypto Trader Can't Nix SEC Subpoena On Privacy Grounds

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency company and its owner can't quash a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena on privacy grounds, an Idaho federal court found, because the financial information sought was relevant to an enforcement investigation. Shawn Cutting can't quash an SEC subpoena for his bank records since his financial information is relevant to the agency's investigation of possible securities fraud, the court found Tuesday. The SEC brought an emergency enforcement action against Cutting and his company, Crypto Traders Management LLC, in March, alleging that he had sold unregistered securities and misused investor money, court filings show. Cutting had argued that the bank...

