DC Circ. Mulls Burden Of Proof In FERC Power Auction Case

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says that a public citizen law firm failed to prove that a wholesale electricity auction had been meddled with, but the D.C. Circuit struggled Wednesday to put its finger on exactly where in its order the agency said that. While consumer advocacy firm Public Citizen says that FERC never specifically found it had failed to carry its burden to prove that the rates resulting from the auction were unjust and unreasonable, the agency says that it did. But the panel wasn't sure. The judges pressed the agency to point to where in its decision it declared...

