Ex-Rue21 Buyer Says Retailer Ousted Her Due To Pregnancy

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A former buyer for rue21 lodged a bias lawsuit against the fashion retailer in Pennsylvania federal court, claiming it used layoffs related to the COVID-19 pandemic as pretext for firing her because of her pregnancy. Angela Ferguson was furloughed in a round of layoffs in March 2020 during the company's "hunkering down phase" at the start of the pandemic, according to her Wednesday complaint. She was then told she was being permanently let go because of company cutbacks, she says. However, the real reason she was fired was "part of Rue21's continued pattern and practice of targeting female, pregnant employees," she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS