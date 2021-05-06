Trans Analyst Says Citibank Fostered Hostile Workplace

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A transgender Citibank employee in Kentucky has sued the company, claiming she suffered a hostile work environment and was denied gender confirmation surgery by her employer-sponsored health plan. In her suit filed Wednesday, TeeAnna J. Polonczyk, a Kenton County resident, claimed that since 2011 she has been taking measures to transition her body from male to female to alleviate symptoms of gender dysphoria. When she was hired as an analyst within Citibank's credit operations department in March 2016, she said she was presenting as male, and believes that at the time she was the only person in the department who had...

