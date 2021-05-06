GoDaddy Taps McKesson Corp. Atty For CLO Slot

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- GoDaddy Inc. has announced that McKesson Corp. attorney Michele Lau will join the company to serve as its new chief legal officer starting in July. The domain registrar said on Wednesday that Lau will report to GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani and replace outgoing CLO Nima Kelly, who announced she will retire earlier this year. GoDaddy added that Mark McCaffrey will take on the role of chief financial officer for the company beginning in June. Bhutani said in a statement that Lau and McCaffrey's "passion for the company's mission, extraordinary expertise and experience, demonstrated leadership strength, and cultural fit give us tremendous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS