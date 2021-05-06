Full DC Circ. To Rehear Discriminatory Job Transfer Case

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The full D.C. Circuit will review a February ruling against a D.C. attorney general's office employee who claimed she was denied lateral transfers because of her gender, reconsidering a 20-year-old circuit precedent that some judges have said contradicts federal anti-discrimination law. In a Wednesday order, the appellate court vacated a D.C. Circuit panel's Feb. 19 ruling for the District of Columbia and against child support enforcement specialist Mary Chambers. The court tossed Chambers' case on the grounds that she hadn't shown the office's failure to transfer her impeded her career. However, in a concurrence to the February ruling, U.S. Circuit Judges...

