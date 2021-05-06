Quest Pharmaceuticals Loses In Opioid Liability Coverage Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Quest Pharmaceuticals can't tap into coverage for 77 opioid suits for costs to government and health agencies allegedly caused by the company's improper distribution of the painkillers, a Kentucky federal judge held. Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas B. Russell ruled Wednesday that Motorists Mutual Insurance Co. was off the hook in covering Quest, saying the economic damages at issue to cities, counties, private health clinics and health departments weren't because of bodily injury to individuals who used opioids. "The plaintiffs in the underlying litigation do not need to provide proof that [their] citizens or patients experienced any bodily injury. Those allegations merely 'put...

