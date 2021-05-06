Investment Firm Hits Colombian Trading Co. With $1.5B Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Washington-based investment firm has sued a Colombian international trading company for more than $1.5 billion based on allegations that the company broke a commission fee agreement for the firm to invest at least $7 billion by signing a secret investment deal with a third party. Strategic Advisers Group claimed in a complaint filed Wednesday in the Southern District of Florida that defendant Grupo Induservice SAS, which is also registered in Florida as Induservice International Trading Group LLC, breached their contract by secretly entering into an investment agreement with another investment party on April 15 that stemmed from Strategic Advisers' work on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS