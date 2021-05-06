Nephron To Receive $7.9M To End Trade Secrets Case

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- U.S. Compounding Inc. and its parent Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. have agreed to pay $7.9 million as part of a deal to end a lawsuit by Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. claiming they stole its trade secrets through a former employee. In a motion filed late Wednesday, the companies and former Nephron employee Jennifer Shelly Hulsey asked U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell to sign off on a permanent injunction and stipulated final judgment. The proposed order requires the defendants to destroy and not use any of Nephron's confidential information in their possession, but it does not require U.S. Compounding to discontinue business with...

