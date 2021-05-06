Swedbank Hit With $5.5M Fine For AML Shortcomings

Law360, London (May 6, 2021, 2:08 PM BST) -- Stockholm's stock exchange has fined Swedbank AB 47 million Swedish krona ($5.5 million) for shortcomings in its processes for classifying inside information, which related to anti-money laundering failings, under Europe's market abuse rules. Nasdaq Stockholm said on Wednesday that Swedbank must pay the fine in 12 annual fees after the stock exchange's disciplinary committee found that the bank breached its rulebook. The committee said that Swedbank breached Nasdaq Stockholm's rules by not classifying information about money laundering, which was widely known by the bank's management between 2016 and 2019, as inside information. The money laundering scandal was revealed during a Swedish...

