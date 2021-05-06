UK Tech Resilience Rules Are Coordinated, Official Says

Law360, London (May 6, 2021, 5:15 PM BST) -- A senior British regulatory official has dismissed claims from the business sector that U.K financial watchdogs have diverging approaches to the way companies secure their computer systems. The Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority have worked alongside regulators within the Bank of England, such as the Financial Policy Committee, to create a policy on operational resilience, Lyndon Nelson, deputy chief executive of the prudential watchdog, said in a speech on Wednesday. Industry has given some input on the subject, including a request for harmonized global standards on regulation and supervision, Nelson told a webinar on operational resilience hosted by UK Finance,...

