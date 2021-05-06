COVID Impact Fears Push Brits To Rethink Retirement Plans

Law360, London (May 6, 2021, 2:18 PM BST) -- More than 1 in 10 of Britons over 55 surveyed say they plan to push back the date when they retire due to the impact of COVID-19 on personal finances, a study has found. Technology company Smart Pension Ltd. said on Wednesday that 13% of respondents to a survey of more than 2,000 U.K. adults had changed their retirement plans because of the pandemic. In the U.K., individuals can retire at any age, although state pension can't be claimed until the age of 67. The findings tally with figures from the Office for National Statistics in January showing that 44% of...

